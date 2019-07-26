Groesbeck Investment Management Lowered Its Holding in Snap On Tools Com Com (SNA) by $1.59 Million; Signalpoint Asset Management Has Lowered Its Yy Ads Repcom Cla (YY) Holding by $407,696 as Valuation Declined

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Snap On Tools Corp Com Com (SNA) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 10,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,773 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, down from 22,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Snap On Tools Corp Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $154.12. About 477,871 shares traded or 3.53% up from the average. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has risen 9.26% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.83% the S&P500.

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,193 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 11,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $65.94. About 1.23M shares traded or 11.00% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 319,995 were reported by Fenimore Asset Mngmt. First Republic Investment Management has 20,016 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 13,916 shares. Blackrock owns 0.04% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 5.48 million shares. Lpl Limited Co holds 0% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) or 10,294 shares. Synovus Finance owns 4,965 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 611,316 shares. Zacks Inv Management stated it has 0.01% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Moreover, Destination Wealth Management has 0% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 39 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Asset Mngmt One Ltd accumulated 27,127 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Trust Of Vermont holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett And Communications Inc has invested 0% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.03% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). 28 were reported by Archford Strategies.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $60,833 activity.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co Com Com (NYSE:MMM) by 3,070 shares to 4,320 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep L Com (NYSE:MPLX) by 28,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (NYSE:MMP).

