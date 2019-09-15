Groesbeck Investment Management Lowered Its Holding in Holly Energy Partners LP Com Com (HEP) by $440,154; As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bamco Has Lifted Its Holding

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Holly Energy Partners LP Com Com (HEP) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 16,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% . The institutional investor held 112,938 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, down from 129,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Holly Energy Partners LP Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $25.81. About 759,919 shares traded or 342.56% up from the average. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has declined 5.97% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical HEP News: 25/04/2018 – Holly Menino: #BREAKING: US media company Comcast launches $30 billion bid for Sky in move that threatens rival Murdoch bid; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 09/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 – NATHAN G. MILLER- INTENT TO NOMINATE TWO ADDITIONAL CANDIDATES HOLLY N. ALDEN AND NATHAN G. MILLER FOR ELECTION TO DESTINATION MATERNITY’S BOARD; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 23/05/2018 – COOPER OS. NAMES HOLLY SHEFFIELD AS EVP, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – People: Nicholas Hoult Welcomes First Child with Girlfriend Bryana Holly; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Holly Sheffield to Join as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 18/04/2018 – Holly Duran Real Estate Partners Moves to Landmark CBOT Building

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 19.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 25,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 157,869 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.52 million, up from 132,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.77. About 3.65 million shares traded or 16.08% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 11/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY FINDINGS IN GALATHEA WERE CONSISTENT WITH THOSE OBSERVED IN PREVIOUS TRIALS WITH FASENRA; 23/03/2018 – CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR CLOVIS ONCOLOGY’S RUBRACA®; 07/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA & LUYE PHARMA GROUP ENTER PACT FOR RIGHTS TO SEROQU; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – US FDA ACCEPTS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR MOXETUMOMAB PASUDOTOX IN HAIRY CELL LEUKAEMIA; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – NO AES OF BONE FRACTURE OR AMPUTATION WERE REPORTED IN STUDY; 18/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING- NEW INDICATION AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC WITH ASTRAZENECA’S TAGRISSO IN FIRST LINE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 19/04/2018 – And AstraZeneca poached FDA official Badrul Chowdhury for a top research job — the latest in an exodus from the FDA $AZN; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN; 22/03/2018 – Astra’s Lokelma Approved After Plant Deficiencies Led to Delays

Analysts await Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, up 4.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.43 per share. HEP’s profit will be $47.44M for 14.34 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Holly Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $123.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (NYSE:ITW) by 4,000 shares to 6,075 shares, valued at $916,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smith A O Com Com (NYSE:AOS) by 15,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc Com Com (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold HEP shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 30.59 million shares or 1.39% less from 31.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 21,694 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Pcl invested 0% of its portfolio in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). 67,545 are owned by Richard C Young Limited. Us National Bank De holds 0% or 5,096 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% or 136,545 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Limited Liability Corporation owns 34,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 69,537 shares in its portfolio. Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 47,323 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Lc holds 437,843 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Huntington National Bank owns 2,001 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 40,707 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 534 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 81,359 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 44,495 shares stake. Hm Payson & reported 0% stake.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $24.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Party City Holdco Inc by 679,869 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $11.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 24,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.53M shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

