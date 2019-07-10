Groesbeck Investment Management Increases Position in 3M Co Com Com (MMM); Tealwood Asset Management Has Raised Holding in Choice Hotels Intl (CHH) as Market Valuation Rose

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in 3M Co Com Com (MMM) by 245.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 3,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,320 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, up from 1,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Co Com Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $166.94. About 1.14M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (CHH) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 5,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,675 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 33,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Choice Hotels Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $88.5. About 45,867 shares traded. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has risen 5.41% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CHH News: 21/03/2018 – Ascend Hotel Collection Robust Growth Focuses On Major Markets; 06/03/2018 – Ingenico Group Partners with Choice Hotels to Enhance Payment Security at Hotels Across the U.S; 17/04/2018 – Choice Hotels Expands Vacation Rental Offering; 03/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Announces 2018 ‘Best of Choice’ Award Winners at 64th Annual Convention; 24/04/2018 – Comfort Keepers® Releases Senior Mental Health and Wellbeing Guide to Highlight the Importance of Healthy Emotional Habits and Social Interaction; 20/04/2018 – Choice Hotels International Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.215; 16/04/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC CHH.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $82; 11/04/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL – STRATEGIC ALLIANCE ALSO CONTEMPLATES CHOICE EXPANDING PRESENCE IN SPAIN AND LATIN AMERICA; 15/03/2018 – Sleep Inn Finishes Strong 2017 With Substantial Increase In Franchise Agreements; 10/05/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC CHH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.61 TO $3.71

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CHH shares while 54 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 33.14 million shares or 4.24% more from 31.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Brown Advisory stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). New York-based Amer Interest Grp Inc Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Fincl Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 278,434 shares. First Advsr LP reported 0.01% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Mufg Americas invested in 199 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.01% or 2,123 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Svcs Group Inc owns 284 shares. Legal & General Group Public Lc accumulated 0% or 17,548 shares. 56,170 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Dupont Capital Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 21,277 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 7,900 shares. Huntington Financial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp invested 0.06% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. 16,065 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $3.22M were sold by Bauman James L. Another trade for 8,153 shares valued at $1.63 million was made by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. THULIN INGE G sold $2.66M worth of stock. $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Bushman Julie L. Shares for $1.87M were sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1.83 million shares. Schmidt P J Invest Management invested in 0.32% or 5,242 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management holds 9,280 shares. Boys Arnold And Com Inc has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). American Economic Planning Adv reported 1,222 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Llc Dc reported 16,612 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Aspen Inv Mgmt holds 0.21% or 1,461 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 60,400 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Nadler Group Incorporated has invested 0.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wealthquest Corp holds 3,643 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Tru Of Virginia Va has 0.37% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.35% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 17,222 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0.5% or 374,494 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 0.06% stake. Bridgeway Capital holds 0.17% or 67,000 shares in its portfolio.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com Com (NASDAQ:MU) by 9,200 shares to 26,560 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.