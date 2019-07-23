Groesbeck Investment Management Has Upped Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (LYB) Holding; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Value Rose, Goldentree Asset Management LP Lifted Holding by $2.18 Million

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (LYB) by 106.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 11,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 10,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $84.22. About 2.46 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $214. About 1.68M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/05/2018 – Goldman removes Enel from conviction list on 5-Star/League policy plans; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Raises Dividend to 80c; 12/03/2018 – Harvey Schwartz to retire from Goldman, David Solomon to serve as sole president and COO; 30/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS WOMEN WIN CLASS-ACTION STATUS IN GENDER BIAS CASE; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 13/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Boeing have been responsible for all but a few points in the Dow gains this year; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Goldman commodity salesman leaves; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 08/03/2018 – BAWAG GROUP AG BAWG.Vl : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 56 EUROS FROM 55 EUROS; 27/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +3.6% On Year

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp Com Com (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11,276 shares to 48,700 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 1.03 million shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Stephens Ar stated it has 61,696 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Daiwa Secs Gp Inc owns 23,393 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has 64,240 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Cornerstone reported 1,221 shares. Pinnacle Limited accumulated 0.12% or 63,748 shares. Kirr Marbach & Limited Liability In reported 135,980 shares. The California-based Denali Advisors Limited Company has invested 1.65% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Jefferies Ltd Liability Company owns 73,618 shares. 6,125 are owned by Rodgers Brothers. 15,189 were reported by Hl Services Ltd. Fdx Advsr owns 0.04% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 12,618 shares. Moreover, Advsr Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.6% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 214,682 shares. Destination Wealth Management owns 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 257 shares. Moreover, Savant Capital Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). First Natl Trust owns 1,144 shares. California-based Hollencrest Cap has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Aviva Public Limited Com accumulated 216,750 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pinebridge LP accumulated 80,551 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Sit Inv Associates stated it has 30,840 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.16% or 46,538 shares in its portfolio. Greenhaven stated it has 11.4% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Schroder Inv Group Inc holds 513,615 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Ltd Llc invested in 14,109 shares or 2.18% of the stock. Davis reported 24,578 shares. Hourglass Ltd Limited Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 42,744 shares.

