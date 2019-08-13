Groesbeck Investment Management Has Upped Enbridge Com Com (ENB) Position by $313,704; As Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Stock Value Rose, Nwq Investment Management Company Has Increased Its Stake by $1.35 Million

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 32,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 1.92 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.06M, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $40.62. About 751,757 shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 30/05/2018 – Cloud Pharmaceuticals forms Drug Design Collaboration with GSK; 09/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CFO TO RETIRE; 02/04/2018 – Former GSK Senior Vice President Bill Louv Named Project Data Sphere President; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on GlaxoSmithKline Ratings Is Stable; 27/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline last week quit the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer healthcare business, endangering an auction the U.S. drugmaker hoped would bring in as much as $20 billion; 21/05/2018 – EU Approves GlaxoSmithKline JV’s Juluca HIV Treatment; 27/03/2018 – GSK GSK.L CEO SAYS VERY CONFIDENT ABOUT IMPROVING CONSUMER HEALTHCARE MARGINS TOWARDS 20 PCT BY 2020, UP FROM 17.3 PCT RECENTLY; 18/04/2018 – GLAXO GSK IMPACT STUDY SHOWS BENEFITS OF TRELEGY ELLIPTA; 27/03/2018 – Novartis to Sell Stake in Consumer Healthcare Joint Venture to GSK for $13.0 Bln

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com Com (ENB) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 8,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 25,124 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 16,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc Com Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $34.09. About 682,478 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE WOULD EXPAND ASSET-SALE PROGRAM IF IT SEES GOOD VALUES; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND – BOARD ESTABLISHED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 05/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO SEEK PARTIAL SALE OF GERMAN WIND FARM STAKE; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO: SOME EXCEPTIONS TO STEEL TARIFFS SHOULD BE MADE; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE STARTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners, LP Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Conflicts Committee; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 % of Its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for C$1.75 B; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE ANTICIPATES A MINIMAL AMOUNT OF CASH TAXES ARISING FROM SALE OF RENEWABLE ASSETS

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 18,505 shares to 732,059 shares, valued at $52.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 2.25 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp Com Com (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11,276 shares to 48,700 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

