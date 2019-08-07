Groesbeck Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake in Gamestop New Cl A Com (GME) as Stock Declined; Penn Capital Management Co Position in United Rentals (URI) Has Increased as Shares Declined

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 181.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 8,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 13,065 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, up from 4,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $112.07. About 505,488 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Gamestop Corp New Cl A Com (GME) by 32.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 30,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The institutional investor held 62,650 shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 92,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $3.755. About 2.85 million shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP QTRLY TOTAL GLOBAL SALES INCREASED 15.0% TO $3.50 BLN; 16/05/2018 – GameStop Rises on Report That Investor Urged a Strategic Review; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $110.0 MLN TO $120.0 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Game Informer magazine celebrates 300th issue; 05/03/2018 A Statement from Mike Mauler, GameStop CEO; 16/05/2018 – GAMESTOP CONFIRMS RECEIVING TIGER MANAGEMENT LETTER: CNBC; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP SEES FY COMP SALES -5% TO 0%; 16/05/2018 – GameStop Rally Fades Despite Investor Call for Strategic Review; 30/05/2018 – Tech Times: Exclusive `Zelda’ Nintendo 2DS Coming July 2 As GameStop; 11/05/2018 – GameStop: Surprise CEO Departure Is Another Stumbling Block — Barrons.com

Analysts await GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, down 540.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by GameStop Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -414.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GameStop Names George Sherman Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” on March 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GameStop Should Not Trade Above $10 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GameStop: Danger Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 Penny Stocks That Have Fallen From Grace – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GameStop: A Take-Private Candidate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GME shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 105.93 million shares or 4.83% more from 101.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 127,267 are owned by Pinebridge Invests Lp. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.51 million shares or 0.27% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 241,261 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rothschild Investment Il holds 0.02% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) or 18,120 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 93,741 shares. Atria Limited Liability Company owns 15,914 shares. D E Shaw & holds 1.39M shares. First Washington Corp has 848 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 5,274 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 17,359 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 67,956 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 78,812 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 463,520 shares. Blair William Com Il stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (NYSE:LYB) by 11,100 shares to 21,500 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (NYSE:MMP) by 6,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:TROW).

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Rentals Inc (URI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why United Rentals, Eagle Bancorp, and Amarin Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “9 After-Hours Stock Movers Tanking After Big News Reactions – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals Is Offering Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Co by 88,402 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $15.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 38,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,054 shares, and cut its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK).