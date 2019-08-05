Groesbeck Investment Management Has Raised Its 3M Co Com Com (MMM) Stake; Calavo Growers (CVGW) Sentiment Is 1.01

Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 84 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 83 cut down and sold positions in Calavo Growers Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 14.70 million shares, down from 15.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Calavo Growers Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 61 Increased: 55 New Position: 29.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased 3M Co Com Com (MMM) stake by 245.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp acquired 3,070 shares as 3M Co Com Com (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Groesbeck Investment Management Corp holds 4,320 shares with $898,000 value, up from 1,250 last quarter. 3M Co Com Com now has $95.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.05% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $165.35. About 1.27 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY

Among 7 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. 3M had 13 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 29 with “Equal-Weight”. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 9 to “Sector Perform”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, June 27. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, July 12. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, May 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 selling transactions for $11.91 million activity. On Thursday, May 9 the insider PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260. Vrohidis Ippocratis sold 8,153 shares worth $1.63 million. Gangestad Nicholas C sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19 million. Bushman Julie L also sold $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. $1.77 million worth of stock was sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. 16,065 shares were sold by Bauman James L, worth $3.22M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis reported 0.35% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fmr has 0.06% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 18,292 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation invested in 0.07% or 132,668 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has 0.09% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 21,000 shares. Van Eck Associates holds 20,676 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Bancshares Trust Of Newtown invested in 24,038 shares. First Merchants holds 0.86% or 25,775 shares in its portfolio. Bragg Financial invested in 16,746 shares or 0.45% of the stock. 17,136 are owned by Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 209,660 shares. Korea Inv owns 334,381 shares. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel holds 85,728 shares or 3.3% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fayez Sarofim And holds 0.09% or 81,494 shares in its portfolio.

Calavo Growers, Inc. markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to food distributors, produce wholesalers, supermarkets, convenience stores, and restaurants worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. It operates in three divisions: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. It has a 47.42 P/E ratio. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples.

The stock decreased 2.35% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $85.83. About 41,603 shares traded. Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) has declined 4.39% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

