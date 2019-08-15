Groesbeck Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Gamestop New Cl A Com (GME) by $303,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Euclidean Technologies Management Has Increased Steel Dynamics (STLD) Holding by $640,500

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 43.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The hedge fund held 60,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 42,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.39. About 437,946 shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – “BELIEVE RECENT U.S. FEDERAL ADMINISTRATION STEEL TRADE ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN REDUCED IMPORTS DURING THE YEAR”; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C, EST. 95C; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – DEMAND FOR RECYCLED FERROUS MATERIAL FROM DOMESTIC STEEL SECTOR INCREASED IN QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS SALE WILL REDUCE STEELMAKER’S NET DEBT BY 1.8 BLN REAIS- FILING; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – AVERAGE QUARTERLY STEEL PRODUCT PRICING IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE MORE THAN SCRAP COSTS; 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Gamestop Corp New Cl A Com (GME) by 32.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 30,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The institutional investor held 62,650 shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 92,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $3.285. About 955,464 shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge fund asks GameStop to conduct strategic review – CNBC; 28/03/2018 – GameStop 4Q Loss $105.9M; 11/05/2018 – GameStop: Surprise CEO Departure Is Another Stumbling Block — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Co-Founder DeMatteo Also Will Continue as Executive Chairman; 11/05/2018 – GAMESTOP CEO MICHAEL K. MAULER RESIGNS FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $110.0 MLN TO $120.0 MLN; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP GME.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.26, REV VIEW $8.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Announces Appointment of Daniel a. DeMatteo as Interim CEO and Resignation of Michael K. Mauler; 16/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND TIGER MANAGEMENT SENDS LETTER TO GAMESTOP URGING RETAILER TO ADOPT A TURNAROUND PLAN – CNBC; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP SEES FY COMP SALES -5% TO 0%

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc Com Com (NYSE:ENB) by 8,714 shares to 25,124 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co Com Com (NYSE:MMM) by 3,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (NYSE:LYB).

Analysts await GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $-0.22 EPS, down 540.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by GameStop Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -414.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GME shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 105.93 million shares or 4.83% more from 101.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 15,023 shares. Edgestream LP invested in 21,004 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 78,812 shares. 42,200 were accumulated by Numerixs Inv Tech. D E Shaw And invested in 0.02% or 1.39 million shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 185,782 shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Brown Advisory Secs Limited Com accumulated 19,503 shares. Atria Investments Ltd has 0.01% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). First Washington Corporation, a Washington-based fund reported 848 shares. Caxton Assocs LP reported 14,491 shares. Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). 127,267 were reported by Pinebridge Ltd Partnership. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 402,585 shares. Stevens Capital Management Lp holds 0.01% or 12,959 shares.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78M and $107.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC) by 8,509 shares to 56,235 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 73,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,896 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $336,296 activity. Shaheen Gabriel also bought $135,150 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $51,160 was made by RINN RUSSELL B on Friday, May 31.