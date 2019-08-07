Groesbeck Investment Management Has Lifted Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (MMP) Stake; TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (MMP) stake by 65.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp acquired 6,559 shares as Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (MMP)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Groesbeck Investment Management Corp holds 16,547 shares with $1.00 million value, up from 9,988 last quarter. Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com now has $14.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $64.46. About 166,036 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference

Among 5 analysts covering TransAlta Renewable (TSE:RNW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TransAlta Renewable had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by National Bank Canada. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Canaccord Genuity. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by IBC with “Hold”. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Industrial Alliance Securities with “Hold”. Raymond James maintained it with “Hold” rating and $12.5 target in Thursday, March 7 report. See TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) latest ratings:

Among 8 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Magellan Midstream had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, July 30. Raymond James maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) rating on Friday, August 2. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $7100 target. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) earned “Buy” rating by Ladenburg on Tuesday, March 26. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Hourglass Capital Llc has 0.16% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 9,200 shares. Hightower Advsrs Llc invested in 0.3% or 743,764 shares. Town And Country Financial Bank And Tru Co Dba First Bankers Tru Co owns 0.39% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 13,640 shares. M&T Commercial Bank owns 269,216 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Valley National Advisers accumulated 0.1% or 5,645 shares. Rodgers Brothers has 6,000 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc New York invested in 278 shares. Cincinnati Insurance stated it has 102,266 shares. Fmr Llc holds 111,003 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial invested in 167,621 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Raymond James Na accumulated 15,229 shares. Columbia Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 104,737 shares.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company has market cap of $3.58 billion. The companyÂ’s portfolio consists of wind, hydro, and gas facilities. It has a 14.36 P/E ratio. It owns and operates 18 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,441 MW of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick, Canada; the State of Wyoming; and the State of Western Australia.

The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.56. About 95,175 shares traded. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.