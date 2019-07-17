Groesbeck Investment Management Has Lifted By $635,490 Its 3M Co Com Com (MMM) Position; Shorts at SPOT COFFEE LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (SCFFF) Raised By 400%

SPOT COFFEE LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:SCFFF) had an increase of 400% in short interest. SCFFF’s SI was 5,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 400% from 1,000 shares previously. With 14,300 avg volume, 0 days are for SPOT COFFEE LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:SCFFF)’s short sellers to cover SCFFF’s short positions. The stock increased 17.82% or $0.0121 during the last trading session, reaching $0.08. About 60,240 shares traded or 335.42% up from the average. Spot Coffee (OTCMKTS:Canada Ltd) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased 3M Co Com Com (MMM) stake by 245.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp acquired 3,070 shares as 3M Co Com Com (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Groesbeck Investment Management Corp holds 4,320 shares with $898,000 value, up from 1,250 last quarter. 3M Co Com Com now has $103.88B valuation. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $176.49. About 3.53M shares traded or 1.57% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN

SPoT Coffee Ltd. designs, builds, operates, and franchises community-oriented cafÃ©s in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $9.40 million. The company's cafes provide meals and in-house roasted gourmet coffee. It currently has negative earnings. It operates 11 full cafÃ© and SPoT Express locations.

Among 6 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3M had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $188 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, May 24. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $18200 target in Friday, July 12 report. RBC Capital Markets downgraded 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Tuesday, July 9. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $17600 target. As per Thursday, June 27, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Monday, March 25. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $188 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 26. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stewart And Patten Company Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 117,484 shares. Scotia reported 43,101 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Com stated it has 118,320 shares. Commerce Bankshares reported 0.46% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Triangle Securities Wealth invested in 5,516 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Florida-based Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas has invested 2.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Founders Securities Limited Com has 2,531 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 89,708 are held by Hemenway Trust Co Limited Liability Co. Moller Finance invested in 1,801 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Mraz Amerine And Associate owns 1,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Gould Asset Management Limited Liability Company Ca stated it has 1.64% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Metropolitan Life Insur Communication holds 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 24,867 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors Inc invested in 0.22% or 112,233 shares. Wealthcare Cap Management Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,269 shares.