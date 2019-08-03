Groesbeck Investment Management Has Increased Its Enbridge Com Com (ENB) Holding by $313,704; Valuation Declined; Academy Capital Management Holding in Apple Computer (AAPL) Has Lifted as Market Value Rose

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32 million, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple is also rolling out a new software development platform, ClassKit, aimed at education, as well as free iCloud storage and Apple Pencil discounts; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 would still mark a year-to-date decline for Apple, though; 04/05/2018 – Apple is more up than 2 percent; 06/03/2018 – Esri Releases Survey123 for ArcGlS with New Spike Integration; 20/04/2018 – APPLE IS NOW DOWN MORE THAN 5% IN THE PAST TWO DAYS; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 05/03/2018 – A cheaper MacBook Air makes perfect business sense for Apple; 15/03/2018 – Spotify shuns traditional IPO, pitches growth to retail investors; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com Com (ENB) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 8,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 25,124 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 16,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc Com Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 2.78 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK; 09/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Min. C$500m Fxd-to-Float 60NC10 6.625%; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF COMPLETED, ANTICIPATED TO HAVE NEUTRAL IMPACT ON CO’S THREE-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, WITH POTENTIAL FOR POSITIVE IMPACTS BEYOND 2020; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49 PERCENT OF ITS INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75 BILLION; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Foolproof Strategies to Help You Retire Rich – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Plains All American – The Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: 2 Cheap Stocks for a Dividend Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Retirees: This Passive-Income Stream of $10250/Year Is Real and it Grows – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “How to Make $8000 in Tax-Free Dividends Every Year – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp Com Com (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11,276 shares to 48,700 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: High Services Margin Misleading – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Easing Up: Fed Expected To Cut Rates, But Apple’s Strong Results Front And Center Early – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AAPL Stock: Apple Software Becomes Lifestyle – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8,374 shares to 174,040 shares, valued at $40.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heineken (HINKF) by 4,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,392 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY).