Groesbeck Investment Management Has Decreased Enterprise Prods Partners Com (EPD) Holding By $509,628; Cohen & Steers LTD Duration Preferred & Income Fund (LDP) Has 1.12 Sentiment

Cohen & Steers LTD Duration Preferred & Income Fund Inc (LDP) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 19 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 17 sold and trimmed positions in Cohen & Steers LTD Duration Preferred & Income Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 3.60 million shares, down from 3.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cohen & Steers LTD Duration Preferred & Income Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 11 Increased: 12 New Position: 7.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased Enterprise Prods Partners Com (EPD) stake by 34.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 18,201 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners Com (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Groesbeck Investment Management Corp holds 34,978 shares with $1.01M value, down from 53,179 last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners Com now has $62.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.64. About 247,469 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased Apple Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 1,980 shares to 9,791 valued at $1.94M in 2019Q2. It also upped Eqm Midstream Partners Lp Unit Com (NYSE:EQM) stake by 18,700 shares and now owns 36,500 shares. Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners has $3700 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.80’s average target is 21.51% above currents $28.64 stock price. Enterprise Prods Partners had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, April 3. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity. 5,000 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) shares with value of $150,000 were bought by Brasseux Murray E.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 13.51 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc. The company has market cap of $737.82 million. The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. for 490,664 shares. Orinda Asset Management Llc owns 46,243 shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. has 0.64% invested in the company for 86,391 shares. The Ohio-based Winfield Associates Inc. has invested 0.3% in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc., a Tennessee-based fund reported 73,540 shares.

