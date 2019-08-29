Groesbeck Investment Management Has Decreased By $377,200 Its Micron Technology Com Com (MU) Position; Bilibili – American Depositary Shares (BILI) Shorts Down By 3.55%

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased Micron Technology Inc Com Com (MU) stake by 25.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 9,200 shares as Micron Technology Inc Com Com (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Groesbeck Investment Management Corp holds 26,560 shares with $1.10 million value, down from 35,760 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc Com Com now has $47.64B valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43.15. About 11.55 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM

Bilibili Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:BILI) had a decrease of 3.55% in short interest. BILI’s SI was 19.55M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.55% from 20.27M shares previously. With 3.69 million avg volume, 5 days are for Bilibili Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:BILI)’s short sellers to cover BILI’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $13.53. About 4.17 million shares traded or 43.24% up from the average. Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has risen 30.72% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BILI News: 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Bilibili, Buys More Facebook: 13F (Correct); 23/05/2018 – Bilibili 1Q Rev $138.4M; 14/05/2018 Morgan Stanley & Co Adds Bilibili Inc., Buys More Facebook: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Bilibili Tops Thursday’s Gains Among Chinese ADRs; 23/05/2018 – BILIBILI INC- AVERAGE MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS REACHED 77.5 MLN IN QUARTER, A 35% INCREASE FROM SAME PERIOD IN 2017; MOBILE MAUS REPRESENTED 82% OF MAUS

Among 4 analysts covering Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Bilibili has $21.5000 highest and $17.9000 lowest target. $19.85’s average target is 46.71% above currents $13.53 stock price. Bilibili had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 1 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 27.

More notable recent Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 26, 2019 : BILI, SXI, CAL – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bilibili (BILI) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bilibili Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts praise BILI’s Q2 user growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $4.41 billion. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron (MU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Micron: Shorts Are Fleeing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “As the Rally Fades, MU Stock Is Finally a Short – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mind the Huawei Risk When It Comes to the MU Stock Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased Broadcom Inc Com Com stake by 2,774 shares to 24,908 valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (NYSE:LYB) stake by 11,100 shares and now owns 21,500 shares. Price T Rowe Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:TROW) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Cap owns 14,607 shares. Salem Investment Counselors invested in 377,474 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 700 shares. California Employees Retirement stated it has 2.07M shares. 10,817 are owned by Shine Investment Advisory Services. Walleye Trading Ltd, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.63M shares. Indexiq Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 113,042 shares. Guggenheim Lc accumulated 518,841 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.87% or 1.43M shares. Zeke Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 39,181 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Signaturefd Lc accumulated 11,518 shares. Leavell Inv Management holds 11,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding holds 4.39M shares.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.66 million for 26.31 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron has $75 highest and $28 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 5.45% above currents $43.15 stock price. Micron had 43 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Bank of America maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, March 21. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $38 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. Piper Jaffray maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Friday, March 8. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $36 target. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Sunday, June 23. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Cowen & Co.