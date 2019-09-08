Groesbeck Investment Management Has Cut Position in Gamestop New Cl A Com (GME) by $303,000 as Stock Price Declined; Visa Cl A (V) Shareholder First National Bank Of Hutchinson Cut Its Holding as Shares Rose

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 41.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 3,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 5,404 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $857,000, down from 9,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 6.54 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Gamestop Corp New Cl A Com (GME) by 32.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 30,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The institutional investor held 62,650 shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 92,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $413.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 6.66M shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 07/03/2018 – Game Informer magazine celebrates 300th issue; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Michael Mauler Resigns for Personal Reasons; 16/03/2018 – Spring Has Sprung at GameStop with Unbeatable PLAY DAYS Deals; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Announces Appointment of Daniel A. DeMatteo as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Resignation of Michael K. Mauler; 28/03/2018 – GameStop Reports Sales and Earnings for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 and Provides 2018 Outlook; 28/03/2018 – Looking to earnings, Walgreens Boots Alliance, BlackBerry, PVH and GameStop are all due to publish their latest financial reports; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 12.2%; 28/03/2018 – GameStop’s Results, Earnings Forecast Beat Projections — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – GameStop and Autism Speaks® Launch NXT Gen Coders Program Aimed at Increasing Employment Opportunities for People With Autism; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP GME.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.26, REV VIEW $8.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 32.47 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces Stock Option Grants – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wild action on GameStop continues – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GameStop Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:GME – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GameStop works out cooperation deal with activists – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GME, JWN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GameStop Stock: Next Stop, $2.50? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to report earnings on September, 10 after the close. They expect $-0.22 EPS, down 540.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by GameStop Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -414.29% negative EPS growth.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (NYSE:MMP) by 6,559 shares to 16,547 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc Com Com by 2,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp Com Unit Com.