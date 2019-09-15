Groesbeck Investment Management Has Cut Its Unitedhealth Group Com Com (UNH) Stake; Brookfield Asset Management Increased Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) Holding By $443,300

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) stake by 95.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brookfield Asset Management Inc acquired 14,300 shares as Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM)’s stock declined 16.08%. The Brookfield Asset Management Inc holds 29,200 shares with $908,000 value, up from 14,900 last quarter. Sociedad Quimica Minera De C now has $7.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.61. About 541,133 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chile files complaint to block sale of SQM shares to Chinese companies; 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 bln deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN SAYS SQM TRANSACTION EXCELLENT FOR CHILEAN ECONOMY; 30/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM SAYS IT WILL HOLD 25.86 PCT STAKE IN SQM AFTER THE TRANSACTION; 17/05/2018 – CHILE ECONOMY MINISTER TELLS REUTERS GOVERNMENT WILL HONOR EVENTUAL FNE REGULATOR RULING ON SQM STAKE SALE TO CHINA’S TIANQI; 26/05/2018 – RUSSIA WORKING TO CONTAIN 900 SQ.M. FIRE AT PRISON: INTERFAX; 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 16/03/2018 – New Chile govt undecided on blocking SQM sale to China firms -official; 02/04/2018 – Shareholders in Chilean lithium firm SQM move to shake up governance; 15/05/2018 – DEAL VALUE OF $4.3 BLN REPRESENTS ABOUT 22 PCT PREMIUM TO SQM’S CLOSING PRICE ON MONDAY

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc Com Com (UNH) stake by 9.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 1,795 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc Com Com (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Groesbeck Investment Management Corp holds 16,602 shares with $4.05 million value, down from 18,397 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc Com Com now has $221.39B valuation. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40M shares traded or 17.29% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains

Among 2 analysts covering Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera has $3100 highest and $2300 lowest target. $27’s average target is -2.21% below currents $27.61 stock price. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera had 4 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) rating on Thursday, August 22. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $2300 target. BMO Capital Markets downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $3100 target in Friday, May 24 report.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.49 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of stock. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50 million.