Groesbeck Investment Management Has Cut Its Micron Technology Com Com (MU) Stake by $377,200; Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com Com (MU) by 25.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 9,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,560 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 35,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 15.46 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 881.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 116,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,564 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.28M, up from 13,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.05. About 13.01 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (NYSE:LYB) by 11,100 shares to 21,500 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co Com Com (NYSE:BA) by 1,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:TROW).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Series Of Large Options Trades Suggests More Volatility For Micron – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 25, 2019 : FDX, MU, SNX, AVAV, AITB – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Forget Micron, Buy These 5 Top-Ranked Semi Stocks in 2H19 – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron Technology Is Cheap as Chips, For a While Yet – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 184,882 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Atria Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 17,455 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset has 11,485 shares. Advisors Asset reported 27,876 shares. Toth Advisory has 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 540 shares. Conning Incorporated, Connecticut-based fund reported 26,180 shares. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Saturna Capital Corporation holds 0.03% or 24,491 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Limited, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 629,130 shares. 469,830 are owned by Putnam Invests Ltd Liability. Utd Asset Strategies has 0.05% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 24,172 were accumulated by Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Co. Miracle Mile Advsrs Lc reported 0.1% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Whittier invested in 219 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has 0.05% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.08 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leuthold Grp Limited Co reported 104,582 shares stake. Comgest Glob Invsts Sas has invested 2.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Veritas Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 920,773 shares for 10.62% of their portfolio. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Llc has 71,738 shares. The Maryland-based Financial Advantage has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horizon Investments Lc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Virginia-based Of Virginia Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Company holds 415,002 shares. Monetta has 55,000 shares for 4.67% of their portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor Inc owns 4.28 million shares or 4.63% of their US portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 5.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 91,591 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Com has invested 3.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Financial Consulate invested in 14,516 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Woodstock has invested 4.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aviva Public Limited Com owns 3.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.27M shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: RHT, QCOM, AAPL, FB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CAT, HSY, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IBM Stockâ€™s Purchase of Red Hat Opens to Skeptical Reviews – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 10, 2019 : INSG, NIO, ESI, BBBY, T, MSFT, EQH, BAC, QQQ, AMD, CMCSA, GE – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: A Lackluster Showing – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.