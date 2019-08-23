Groesbeck Investment Management Has Cut Holding in Micron Technology Com Com (MU) by $377,200; As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Papp L Roy & Associates Raised Stake

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 70.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 3,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 8,510 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 4,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $147.94. About 547,442 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80; 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com Com (MU) by 25.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp analyzed 9,200 shares as the company's stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 26,560 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 35,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $47.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $42.94. About 22.55M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by various sources.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.66M for 26.18 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (NYSE:LYB) by 11,100 shares to 21,500 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co Com Com (NYSE:BA) by 1,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc Com Com.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,865 shares to 79,918 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 7,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,600 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.