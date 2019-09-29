Groesbeck Investment Management Has Boosted Its Prudential Finl Com Com (PRU) Position by $1.40 Million; Valuation Declined; Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Mai Wealth Advisors Lowered Its Position

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 7,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 20,436 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71 million, down from 28,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 5.99 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW FOOD LINE TO SAN FRANCISCO; 28/05/2018 – Starbucks Is The Most Popular Payment App In America; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks to Use Nestle Cash to Support U.S., China Strategies; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO wants to meet black men arrested in U.S. cafe, apologize; 18/04/2018 – Big League Politics: EXCLUSIVE: All Of Starbucks’ Official Race Experts Worked For George Soros; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 30/04/2018 – Low-Wage Workers Will Be Directly Impacted by the California Supreme Court’s Decision in Troester v. Starbucks Inc; 01/05/2018 – For the first time in 16 years, Starbucks is adding two new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION MAY 29; 26/04/2018 – SBUX NOT SEEING COMP SALES IMPACT FROM PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc Com Com (PRU) by 124.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 13,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 25,088 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, up from 11,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc Com Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $90.16. About 2.15 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two New Mexico youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Rosie Colucci of Palatine, Illinois named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 09/05/2018 – HAWAII RENEWS PACT W/PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT TO MANAGE $2.4B PLAN; 17/04/2018 – JERSEY CITY RENEWS $208M GOVT PLAN WITH PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT; 30/04/2018 – Two Nevada youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Idaho youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Kansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – William Winslow of Raleigh, North Carolina named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Adj EPS $3.08

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ima Wealth holds 0% or 78 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.92% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hightower Advsr Ltd owns 678,609 shares. Winslow Asset reported 10,116 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Opus Cap Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,173 shares. Sather Financial Grp Inc invested in 4.68% or 293,964 shares. Raub Brock Cap Mgmt Lp holds 277,494 shares or 4.76% of its portfolio. Psagot Invest House Limited reported 10,000 shares. Country Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 960 shares. The Wisconsin-based Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability owns 2,642 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 64,866 are owned by Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability. 3,267 are owned by Groesbeck Management Nj. Strategy Asset Managers Llc holds 0.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 3,674 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il stated it has 2.8% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,109 shares to 240,069 shares, valued at $26.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 14,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 31.56 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $123.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com Com (NYSE:ENB) by 13,857 shares to 11,267 shares, valued at $407,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com Com (NYSE:UNH) by 1,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,602 shares, and cut its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp Com Unit Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold PRU shares while 261 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 244.77 million shares or 0.75% less from 246.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa holds 85,476 shares. 2,746 were accumulated by Choate Invest Advsrs. 138 are owned by Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated. Us Financial Bank De reported 237,236 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ftb Advsrs Incorporated has 0.39% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Indiana Tru And Mngmt Communications owns 13,908 shares. 1.09 million are owned by Bessemer Grp Inc. Rampart Investment Mngmt Company Lc owns 18,729 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 61,485 shares. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx holds 28,039 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & LP holds 0.01% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) or 42,981 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh invested in 0.96% or 9,633 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp holds 0% or 256 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd owns 120,999 shares. State Bank owns 32,089 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.14 million activity. TANJI KENNETH bought $209,600 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. 7,500 shares were bought by Lowrey Charles F, worth $627,600.