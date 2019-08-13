Groesbeck Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Enbridge Com Com (ENB) by $313,704; Amazon.Com Amzn Us (AMZN) Shares Declined While Tb Alternative Assets LTD Trimmed Position by $2.85 Million

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com Com (ENB) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 8,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 25,124 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 16,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc Com Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $34.35. About 2.65 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 27/04/2018 – Enbridge says expects Superior Terminal to resume normal ops by end of day; 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge To Sell Midcoast Operating, L.P. and Its Subsidiaries to AL Midcoast Holdings; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enbridge Inc.’s Series 2018-B Sub Notes ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends; 09/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Min. C$500m Fxd-to-Float 60NC10 6.625%; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 18/05/2018 – SEP ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER & FORMS A CONFLICTS COMMITTEE; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us (AMZN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $40.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1825.11. About 3.54 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An IMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The IMDb Show”; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 06/04/2018 – Trump’s Criticism of Amazon: It’s Personal; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces lmmersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is shutting down Vendor Express, a shortcut for wholesalers to sell inventory; 23/04/2018 – Amazon.com Inc expected to post earnings of $1.27 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS SEALS FIRST-LOOK DEAL WITH KENNETH LONERGAN; 03/04/2018 – The president reinforces his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the United States Post Office; 25/05/2018 – Alexa, No! An Echo Recorded a Private Conversation and Shared It by Mistake, Amazon Confirms; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “1 Ridiculously Cheap High-Yield Stock Worth Watching – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 20, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Energy Shares Offer Investors 2 Smart Pre-Recession Plays – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Pipeline Explosion Overshadows Enbridge’s Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Construction to Resume on Trans Mountain: Is Now the Time to Buy Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp Com Com (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11,276 shares to 48,700 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Capital Advsrs has 0.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,091 shares. Natixis has 2.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 190,434 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 1.97% stake. Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.81% or 4,227 shares. Logan Capital reported 33,983 shares stake. Susquehanna Gru Llp owns 542,940 shares. C M Bidwell Associate reported 505 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 630 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cypress Funds Lc stated it has 33,500 shares. Meritage Port Management, Kansas-based fund reported 15,667 shares. Karp Cap Mgmt has invested 1.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Grandeur Peak Advsr Ltd Com has 0.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,375 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 92,652 shares. Private Harbour Invest Management & Counsel Limited Liability invested in 0.83% or 449 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 393,681 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $531.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sponsored Adr Bili Us by 549,891 shares to 3.97M shares, valued at $75.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Aapl Us (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Great Tech Stocks to Buy for the Future – Investorplace.com” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Aren’t Shaken By Amazon’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “EU Announces Antitrust Investigation Against Amazon – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.77 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.