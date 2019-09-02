Groesbeck Investment Management Has Boosted 3M Co Com Com (MMM) Position; Portolan Capital Management Raised Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Stake By $2.64 Million

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased 3M Co Com Com (MMM) stake by 245.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp acquired 3,070 shares as 3M Co Com Com (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Groesbeck Investment Management Corp holds 4,320 shares with $898,000 value, up from 1,250 last quarter. 3M Co Com Com now has $90.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 1.97M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) stake by 218.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Portolan Capital Management Llc acquired 440,127 shares as Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC)’s stock declined 0.14%. The Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 641,710 shares with $3.95 million value, up from 201,583 last quarter. Ardmore Shipping Corporation now has $196.27 million valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.24. About 503,865 shares traded or 117.30% up from the average. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) has risen 5.61% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ASC News: 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Irish RMBS Deal Ardmore Securities No. 1; 11/04/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Lisa Vanderpump to Sign Bottles of Signature Rosé at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store in Ardmore, Montgomery; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Corporation Announces Financial Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 09/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Lisa Vanderpump to Sign Bottles of Signature Rosé at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store in Ardmore, Montgomery County; 29/03/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q EBITDA $9.93M

More notable recent Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Ardmore Shipping Completes Annual Review of Securities Filings – PRNewswire” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NYSE: ZUO Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Zuora, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NYSE: ZUO Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit against Zuora, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lawsuit for Investors in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased Slm Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) stake by 1.68 million shares to 2.19M valued at $21.74 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) stake by 1.07M shares and now owns 747,958 shares. Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 10.15% above currents $161.72 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, March 25. Barclays Capital maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Underweight” rating. JP Morgan maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Underweight” rating. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Tuesday, July 9. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, June 27 with “Neutral”. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 30 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3M Stock Only Looks Cheap at Current Levels – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is it Time to Buy 3M Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.