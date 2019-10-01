Groesbeck Investment Management Has Boosted 3M Co Com Com (MMM) Position by $582,145 as Market Value Declined; Campbell Newman Asset Management Increases Stake in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 4,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 88,807 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.41 million, up from 84,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $189.62. About 1.76 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Publishes 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Will Expand Capabilities With Acquisition Of HO Communication To Deliver Connected Brand Experiences In Greater China; 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in 3M Co Com Com (MMM) by 77.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 3,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,685 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 4,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Co Com Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $6.02 during the last trading session, reaching $158.38. About 3.18M shares traded or 15.05% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). The South Carolina-based Colonial Tru Advsr has invested 1.12% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Waters Parkerson And Co Limited Liability Corp accumulated 226,769 shares. Martin Inv Limited Liability Com owns 72,259 shares for 3.36% of their portfolio. Wesbanco State Bank, a West Virginia-based fund reported 44,436 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 28,888 shares. Asset Mngmt reported 0.35% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 2,821 were accumulated by Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Com. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 106,951 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 242,773 are owned by Aviva Public Ltd Com. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 9,369 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs reported 4,736 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 5.93 million shares. Jaffetilchin Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 1,129 shares. Transamerica Advsr invested in 0.14% or 3,467 shares.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $123.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp Com Com (NASDAQ:CDW) by 20,592 shares to 28,108 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc Com Com (NASDAQ:MU) by 12,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,800 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technlgy Sltns Corcl Com (NASDAQ:CTSH).

