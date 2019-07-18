Groesbeck Investment Management Decreased Snap On Tools Com Com (SNA) Position By $1.59 Million; Wilhelmina International Has 0 Sentiment

Wilhelmina International Inc (WHLM) investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.00, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 0 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 3 trimmed and sold stock positions in Wilhelmina International Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 263,088 shares, down from 263,650 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Wilhelmina International Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 0 Increased: 0 New Position: 0.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased Snap On Tools Corp Com Com (SNA) stake by 44.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 10,199 shares as Snap On Tools Corp Com Com (SNA)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Groesbeck Investment Management Corp holds 12,773 shares with $2.00M value, down from 22,972 last quarter. Snap On Tools Corp Com Com now has $8.52B valuation. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $153.75. About 754,384 shares traded or 52.38% up from the average. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has risen 9.26% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 16/04/2018 – Snap-On Inc expected to post earnings of $2.72 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on’s gains made it the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.72

More notable recent Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Wilhelmina International, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WHLM) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wilhelmina International, Inc. Reports Results for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wilhelmina International, Inc. Reports Results for the Year Ended 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wilhelmina International, Inc. Reports Results for Third Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 09, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wilhelmina International, Inc. Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 11, 2018.

Wynnefield Capital Inc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Wilhelmina International, Inc. for 232,961 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owns 27,803 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 527 shares. The Texas-based Financial Management Professionals Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 32 shares.

It closed at $5.5 lastly. It is down 6.25% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.68% the S&P500. Some Historical WHLM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Wilhelmina International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHLM); 06/04/2018 – “‘Wahlburgers’ Producer 44 Blue Teams With Wilhelmina for TV Projects Based on Modeling/Talent Agency”; 22/03/2018 – Wilhelmina International, Inc. Reports Results for the Year Ended 2017; 11/05/2018 – Wilhelmina International 1Q Rev $19.7M; 22/03/2018 Wilhelmina International 4Q Rev $17M; 06/04/2018 – “`Wahlburgers’ Producer 44 Blue Teams With Wilhelmina for TV Projects Based on Modeling/Talent Agency”; 11/05/2018 – Wilhelmina International 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – Wilhelmina, Major Models Receive Letter Banning Models From Pier 59; 22/03/2018 – Wilhelmina International 4Q EPS 3c; 11/05/2018 – Wilhelmina International, Inc. Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018

Wilhelmina International, Inc. provides fashion model and talent management services. The company has market cap of $28.51 million. The firm engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It has a 55.56 P/E ratio. It offers fashion modeling and talent product-endorsement services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites; and talent management services.

More notable recent Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Snap On Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Snap-On (SNA) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cognex Corporation (CGNX) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep L Com (NYSE:MPLX) stake by 28,801 shares to 96,895 valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (NYSE:MMP) stake by 6,559 shares and now owns 16,547 shares. Boeing Co Com Com (NYSE:BA) was raised too.