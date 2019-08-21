Groesbeck Investment Management Decreased Its Stake in Gamestop New Cl A Com (GME) by $303,000 as Stock Value Declined; Corvex Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM)

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 684.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 13.69 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 15.69 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402.68 million, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.82. About 775,171 shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Net $266.3M; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 25/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Named Among Nation’s 2018 Top Regional Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc; 29/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Assassination with Donation to National Civil Rights Museum; 05/04/2018 – MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International and lnvenergy Announce the Development of a 100-Megawatt Solar Array; 29/05/2018 – Morning Call: MGM buying NY-area casino for $850 million. Could it lure gamblers away from Sands Bethlehem?; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q MGM CHINA ADJ EBITDA $151.8M, EST. $155.1M; 12/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Allocation Adds MGM Resorts, Exits SKF; 23/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Joins World Observance of Earth Hour 2018

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Gamestop Corp New Cl A Com (GME) by 32.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 30,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The institutional investor held 62,650 shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 92,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.99M market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.52. About 2.48M shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 26/03/2018 – GameStop Earnings: The New CEO Has Plenty to Do — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.00 TO $3.35; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of GameStop Corp. Investors (GME); 11/05/2018 – GameStop: Mauler Not Entitled to Severance, Other Separation Benefits; 29/03/2018 – GameStop: A Tough Outlook Leads to a Sharp Fall — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Had Named Mauler CEO in February; 16/05/2018 – GAMESTOP CONFIRMS RECEIVING TIGER MANAGEMENT LETTER: CNBC; 30/04/2018 – GameStop and Autism Speaks® Launch NXT Gen Coders Program Aimed at Increasing Employment Opportunities for People With Autism; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $110.0 MLN TO $120.0 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Game lnformer magazine celebrates 300th issue

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $151.10 million activity. 1,145 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares with value of $30,075 were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK. 800,000 shares were bought by SALEM PAUL J, worth $20.32 million on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $-0.22 EPS, down 540.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by GameStop Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -414.29% negative EPS growth.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp Com Unit Com by 10,447 shares to 80,139 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (NYSE:MMP) by 6,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep L Com (NYSE:MPLX).