Groesbeck Investment Management Decreased Its Micron Technology Com Com (MU) Position by $377,200; Envestnet (ENV) Holder Ashford Capital Management Has Lowered Stake as Share Value Rose

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 13.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 38,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 256,020 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.74M, down from 294,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $71.41. About 216,957 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.54% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.81, REV VIEW $817.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Envestnet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 29/05/2018 – Envestnet l Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region; 16/05/2018 – New Envestnet Insurance Exchange Integrates Insurance Solutions into Wealth Management Practice; 16/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Enterprise Data Management Solution at Annual Advisor Summit; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N – HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.75% CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet | PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 01/05/2018 – Finalists Chosen for Envestnet & Investment Advisor Annual Asset Manager Awards

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com Com (MU) by 25.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 9,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,560 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 35,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $44.89. About 32.61M shares traded or 12.38% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc. by 43,000 shares to 123,680 shares, valued at $12.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franco (NYSE:FNV) by 17,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ENV’s profit will be $13.49 million for 68.66 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Envestnet MoneyGuide Releases MyBlocks, a Financial Wellness Ecosystem for Advisors to Prospect, Onboard, and Engage Clients – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Envestnet Inc (ENV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Envestnet restructures; vice chairman/CEO to step down – Seeking Alpha” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “FinancialApps Files Complaint Against Envestnet (ENV) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

