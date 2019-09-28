Groesbeck Investment Management Decreased Its Enterprise Prods Partners Com (EPD) Position by $509,628; As Equinix (EQIX) Shares Rose, Skytop Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Com (EPD) by 34.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 18,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 34,978 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, down from 53,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.64. About 2.59 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 3,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 19,292 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.73M, down from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $576.62. About 281,066 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enterprise Product Partners: Weighing The Costs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enterprise to build PDH 2 plant, supported by deal with LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Products Partners: 5.9% Yield And Quarterly Increases Fueled By Exporting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $123.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co Com Com (NYSE:MMM) by 3,365 shares to 7,685 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc Co Com (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 47,275 are owned by Pinnacle Ptnrs Inc. Harber Asset Ltd accumulated 2.74% or 339,784 shares. Essex stated it has 22,637 shares. Sterling Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.14% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 72,923 were accumulated by Princeton Strategies Grp Ltd Company. Westwood Holding Group holds 2.11 million shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Cypress Asset Tx owns 86,478 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Lincoln Natl Corp has invested 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Acg Wealth reported 0.11% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Huntington Comml Bank reported 83,431 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). United Capital Advisers Llc owns 880,402 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 236,892 shares or 6.21% of their US portfolio. Oxbow Advisors Limited Com stated it has 875,313 shares or 3.04% of all its holdings.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 13.51 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Capital accumulated 1,245 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Wesbanco Fincl Bank Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.05% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Philadelphia Tru Co holds 0.06% or 1,354 shares in its portfolio. Security Cap Research has 182,740 shares for 4.41% of their portfolio. Ithaka Gru Limited Liability Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 500 shares. Riverpark Mgmt holds 24,505 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.06% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 8,861 shares. 23,929 were reported by British Columbia Mngmt Corporation. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 188 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp holds 4.62% or 890,687 shares in its portfolio. Campbell & Company Inv Adviser Ltd invested in 1,126 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Taylor Frigon Ltd Co reported 0.76% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 3.26M are held by Capital Ww.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “REIT Industry Outlook – May 2018 – Nasdaq” on May 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Great REIT Stocks Offering Excellent Dividends – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why REITs Will Soar in 2018 (and 5 to Buy Now) – Nasdaq” on January 09, 2018. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cousins Properties (CUZ) Announces Merger With TIER REIT – Nasdaq” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Near-Term Outlook for Retail REIT Stocks Looks Bleak – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 22, 2019.