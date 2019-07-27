Groesbeck Investment Management Cut Its Micron Technology Com Com (MU) Stake; Magyar Bancorp Has 1 Sentiment

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased Micron Technology Inc Com Com (MU) stake by 25.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 9,200 shares as Micron Technology Inc Com Com (MU)’s stock declined 7.85%. The Groesbeck Investment Management Corp holds 26,560 shares with $1.10M value, down from 35,760 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc Com Com now has $52.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 19.68M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B

Magyar Bancorp Inc (MGYR) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 2 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 2 decreased and sold their positions in Magyar Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 707,592 shares, down from 710,197 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Magyar Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 0.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased Andeavor Logistics Lp Com Unit Com stake by 10,447 shares to 80,139 valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1. It also upped Boeing Co Com Com (NYSE:BA) stake by 1,435 shares and now owns 2,135 shares. Price T Rowe Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:TROW) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron had 44 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Bank of America. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Sell”. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 18. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Deutsche Bank. Robert W. Baird maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Friday, June 21 with “Sell” rating. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, June 23 by Mizuho.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron (MU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) Up 29.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MU, ADBE, MYL – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Micron: Expectations Are Running High – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron (MU) Still A Buy Even After Thirteen Percent Jump – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsr Llc owns 14,348 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 166,400 shares or 4.99% of the stock. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc reported 3 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,678 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 139,435 shares. Laurion Mgmt LP has invested 0.1% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Tradewinds Capital Limited Co reported 1,726 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Llc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1.26M shares. 1.46 million were reported by Adage Cap Partners Gp Limited Com. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.17% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). New York-based Gabalex Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 2.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Company invested 0.51% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Tortoise Capital Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4,700 activity.

More notable recent Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Magyar Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:MGYR) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 49% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Magyar Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter Financial Results – PRNewswire” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How Tim Melvin Wins Big By Investing In ‘Safe And Cheap’ Stocks – Benzinga” published on March 10, 2014 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Analysis Of Current Zweig Picks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 19, 2018.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Magyar Bank that provides various banking services and products for families and businesses in Central New Jersey. The company has market cap of $69.27 million. The Company’s product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans. It has a 24.44 P/E ratio. The firm also provides non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and investment securities.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. for 539,833 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 714 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0% invested in the company for 98,588 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan Co has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 501 shares.