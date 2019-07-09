Groesbeck Investment Management Cut Its Micron Technology Com Com (MU) Stake by $377,200; Share Price Declined; As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Share Value Rose, B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Decreased by $2.49 Million Its Position

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 91.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 3,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 326 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 3,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $9.26 during the last trading session, reaching $748.8. About 531,711 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE 1Q EPS $2.13, EST. $1.57; 20/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – ANDRADA COMES TO CHIPOTLE FROM KATE SPADE & COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – Homeownership Preservation Foundation & CMG Financial Partner to Increase Homeownership Opportunities Nationwide; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO REVIEW STORES THAT HAVE NEGATIVE CASH FLOW; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO PARTNER WITH MORE DELIVERY SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Net $59.4M; 23/05/2018 – New Chipotle CEO Deepens Cultural Shift With SoCal Headquarters; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 15/05/2018 – Slate Path Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Chipotle; 24/05/2018 – Mobile drive-thru windows are cropping up at Chipotle restaurants across the country, allowing customers the option of staying in their cars to get their burritos and bowls

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com Com (MU) by 25.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 9,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,560 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 35,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $40.41. About 28.15M shares traded or 4.76% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean, California-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Hussman Strategic reported 25,000 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Daiwa Securities invested in 79,739 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Riverpark Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 1,973 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ima Wealth owns 60,373 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Bowling Port Management Limited Co holds 7,194 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 160,448 are owned by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Dalal Street Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 1.70M shares. Invesco reported 0.21% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Strs Ohio has invested 0.32% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 3.82 million shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 1.93M shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America has 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 3,233 shares. Westpac Bk Corp holds 0% or 455,595 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 132,381 shares.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Uptrend in Intel Stock Is Likely to Stall Before Too Long – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Near-Term Pain Will Shift To Longer-Term Benefits For MU Stock Investors – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trade Momentum & Chip Suppliers: What You Should Consider – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Semiconductor Stocks on the Move – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Micron: Buy When The Market Is Fearful – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp Com Unit Com by 10,447 shares to 80,139 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep L Com (NYSE:MPLX) by 28,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (NYSE:MMP).

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 23,897 shares to 57,330 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 5,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $98.32 million activity. 7,150 shares were sold by Hartung Jack, worth $4.34M.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on July, 23 after the close. They expect $3.70 earnings per share, up 28.92% or $0.83 from last year’s $2.87 per share. CMG’s profit will be $102.54 million for 50.59 P/E if the $3.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.40 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chipotle aims big with new ads – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chipotle Mexican Grill Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Bill Ackman’s Entire Portfolio Posts Gains for First 7 Months – GuruFocus.com” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why I’m Not Buying the Chipotle Comeback Yet – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 16, 2019.