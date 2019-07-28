Groesbeck Investment Management Boosted By $546,735 Its Boeing Co Com Com (BA) Holding; Shorts at INNOVEST GLOBAL (IVST) Lowered By 5.13%

INNOVEST GLOBAL INC (OTCMKTS:IVST) had a decrease of 5.13% in short interest. IVST’s SI was 3,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.13% from 3,900 shares previously. With 41,400 avg volume, 0 days are for INNOVEST GLOBAL INC (OTCMKTS:IVST)’s short sellers to cover IVST’s short positions. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.326. About 6,521 shares traded. Innovest Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVST) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased Boeing Co Com Com (BA) stake by 205% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp acquired 1,435 shares as Boeing Co Com Com (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Groesbeck Investment Management Corp holds 2,135 shares with $814,000 value, up from 700 last quarter. Boeing Co Com Com now has $194.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says 25% of 787 Dreamliner Fleet Powered by Rolls-Royce Engines; 12/04/2018 – Boeing lost a case that alleged the planes were sold below cost to Delta; 23/04/2018 – BA NOW USING OTHER JETS IN FLEET TO COVER FOR ROLLS DISRUPTIONS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON TIE-UP TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 26/03/2018 – Boeing completes its Dreamliner family with the first 787-10 delivery; 03/05/2018 – Tariff Impact Colors a Key House Race in Boeing Country; 07/03/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE SAYS IT ASSESSES BOEING’S FIRST AIRCRAFT DELIVERY IS MORE LIKELY TO OCCUR IN LATE CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 05/03/2018 – Boeing exec rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 25/04/2018 – MIDEAST – Factors to watch – April 26; 18/05/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes on takeoff from Havana airport, casualties reported

Innovest Global, Inc., a diversified holding company, focuses on identifying and acquisition of qualified mineral prospects. The company has market cap of $232,423. The firm was formerly known as Aurum Resource and Asset Management, Inc. and changed its name to Innovest Global, Inc. in January 2017. It currently has negative earnings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Financial Associates accumulated 3,539 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel has 1.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,192 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc reported 0.15% stake. Intact Investment Incorporated reported 1,300 shares. Cap Fund Management accumulated 30,528 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Allstate Corp reported 39,051 shares. Adirondack Trust has invested 1.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ironwood Financial Ltd invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Glenmede Trust Co Na accumulated 704,696 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Allen Invest Ltd has invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pittenger Anderson holds 0.48% or 16,193 shares. Iberiabank holds 0.1% or 2,182 shares. 231,867 were accumulated by M&T Fincl Bank Corporation. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 0.32% or 5,130 shares. Argent Comm stated it has 49,813 shares.