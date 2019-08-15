Groesbeck Investment Management Boosted 3M Co Com Com (MMM) Position; Suntrust Banks Cut Its Baxter Intl (BAX) Position

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) stake by 7.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 7,751 shares as Baxter Intl Inc (BAX)’s stock rose 11.29%. The Suntrust Banks Inc holds 95,491 shares with $7.77M value, down from 103,242 last quarter. Baxter Intl Inc now has $44.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $86.64. About 302,680 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93; 14/05/2018 – Tim Baxter Named Chief Executive Officer of Delta Galil Premium Brands; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Baxter, Not Axter, Increases Fincl Guidance for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2023; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Baxter to ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the Intl Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q EPS 71c; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased 3M Co Com Com (MMM) stake by 245.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp acquired 3,070 shares as 3M Co Com Com (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Groesbeck Investment Management Corp holds 4,320 shares with $898,000 value, up from 1,250 last quarter. 3M Co Com Com now has $91.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $158.91. About 550,313 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R, worth $176,260 on Thursday, May 9.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 12.09% above currents $158.91 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of MMM in report on Thursday, June 27 with “Neutral” rating. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $188 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. JP Morgan maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $14000 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 9 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, May 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Baxter International has $9500 highest and $75 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is 0.18% above currents $86.64 stock price. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, June 26. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. Piper Jaffray maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 5 with “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $89 target.

Suntrust Banks Inc increased Chubb Limited stake by 3,276 shares to 58,006 valued at $8.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) stake by 9,195 shares and now owns 34,863 shares. Novo (NYSE:NVO) was raised too.