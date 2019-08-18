Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Touches $46.64 High on Aug, 18; Algorx Pharmaceuticals (AGRX)’s Sentiment Is 1

The stock of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) reached all time high today, Aug, 18 and still has $49.90 target or 7.00% above today’s $46.64 share price. This indicates more upside for the $4.12 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $49.90 PT is reached, the company will be worth $288.47 million more. The stock increased 6.58% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $46.64. About 1.14M shares traded or 19.74% up from the average. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Algorx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGRX) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.54, from 0.46 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 11 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 11 cut down and sold their positions in Algorx Pharmaceuticals Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 16.86 million shares, up from 7.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Algorx Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 6 New Position: 5.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a forward-thinking women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. The company has market cap of $66.42 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a pipeline of other new transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

The stock increased 0.90% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.12. About 901,074 shares traded or 174.95% up from the average. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) has risen 314.29% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 314.29% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRX News: 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus; 21/03/2018 – Agile: 2017 Net Profit CNY6.03 Billion vs. CNY2.28 Billion a Year Ago; 12/03/2018 – AGILE EXPECTS FY NET TO RISE OVER 150% ON YR; 12/04/2018 – Agile Frameworks CEO to Moderate Panel on Technology Innovation and Digitalization in Construction Management and Engineering at ACEC Annual Convention; 08/03/2018 – WPP MOVING TO FASTER, MORE AGILE, SINGLE ENTERPRISE: SORRELL; 25/03/2018 – Agile Group to Issue Senior Perpetual Capital Securities; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 07/03/2018 – AEye Granted Foundational Patents for Core Solid State MEMS-Based Agile LiDAR and Embedded Al Technology; 12/03/2018 – Agile Group: 2017 Results Buoyed by Strong Property Sales, Higher Profit Margins; 07/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Agile Property Holdings Ltd

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. for 8.43 million shares. Investor Ab owns 3.51 million shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Needham Investment Management Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 160,000 shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun International Ltd has invested 0.04% in the stock. Pura Vida Investments Llc, a New York-based fund reported 74,265 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:GO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. – Common Stock has $4300 highest and $3000 lowest target. $37.17’s average target is -20.30% below currents $46.64 stock price. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. – Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since July 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 14 with “Buy”.