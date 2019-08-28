Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Reaches $43.02 After 5.00% Down Move; Riverhead Capital Management Raised By $2.43 Million Its Edison International (EIX) Holding

The stock of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $43.02. About 302,318 shares traded. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $3.80B company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $40.87 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GO worth $190.05 million less.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Edison International (EIX) stake by 105.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc acquired 39,900 shares as Edison International (EIX)’s stock rose 23.64%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 77,595 shares with $4.81M value, up from 37,695 last quarter. Edison International now has $25.88B valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 1.14M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 24/05/2018 – General Electric’s power unit fights for growth as wind, solar gain; 28/05/2018 – VolitionRX Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 12/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Honored with Edison Achievement Award; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Edison International And Southern California Edison’s Rating Outlooks To Negative; 10/04/2018 – EDISON: MAY BE HARD TO RAISE CAPITAL IF CAN’T RECOVER FIRE COST; 30/05/2018 – The Equity Research Company Edison Publishes an Initiation of Coverage Report on ASIT Biotech; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO PEDRO PIZARRO COMMENTS ON CALL; 08/03/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL CEO PEDRO PIZARRO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 18/05/2018 – Edison International Gets $1.5B Revolving Credit Facility, Replacing a $1.25B Facility

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer has 0.02% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Rampart Inv Communication Ltd Liability Corporation owns 25,023 shares. Cetera Limited Co reported 12,100 shares. Capital International Invsts accumulated 21.65M shares. 462,572 were accumulated by Bancorp Of Montreal Can. Moreover, Kornitzer Management Inc Ks has 0.01% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 8,850 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Com has 16,230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wedge Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc invested in 192,740 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Insur Tx holds 0.13% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 39,025 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation invested in 95,467 shares or 0.01% of the stock. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation has 146,026 shares. Royal London Asset invested in 0% or 137,601 shares. Victory Cap, a Ohio-based fund reported 48,489 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 2,750 shares. Everett Harris & Ca accumulated 13,335 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 114,977 shares to 84,543 valued at $5.06 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) stake by 41,060 shares and now owns 37,629 shares. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:BR) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Edison Intl has $8700 highest and $63 lowest target. $72.43’s average target is 0.21% above currents $72.28 stock price. Edison Intl had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $7000 target in Wednesday, May 29 report. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained Edison International (NYSE:EIX) on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, May 14. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target in Friday, August 16 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, June 14.

Among 6 analysts covering Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:GO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. – Common Stock has $4300 highest and $3000 lowest target. $37.17’s average target is -13.60% below currents $43.02 stock price. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. – Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since July 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.80 billion. The firm offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 29, 2018, it had 316 stores, which included 308 independent operated stores, as well as 8 firm operated stores in 5 western states and in Pennsylvania.