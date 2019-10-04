Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Reaches $33.64 After 8.00% Up Move; Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fortinet has $95 highest and $7900 lowest target. $86.20’s average target is 11.96% above currents $76.99 stock price. Fortinet had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, June 24. The stock of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight”. See Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) latest ratings:

The stock of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 2.89 million shares traded or 421.70% up from the average. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $2.97B company. It was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $36.33 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GO worth $237.76M more.

Among 6 analysts covering Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:GO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. – Common Stock has $4300 highest and $3000 lowest target. $37.17’s average target is 10.49% above currents $33.64 stock price. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. – Common Stock had 7 analyst reports since July 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 14.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.97 billion. The firm offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 29, 2018, it had 316 stores, which included 308 independent operated stores, as well as 8 firm operated stores in 5 western states and in Pennsylvania.

Analysts await Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to report earnings on November, 12. GO’s profit will be $15.90 million for 46.72 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -700.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $76.99. About 179,682 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.87 billion. The firm offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It has a 36.25 P/E ratio. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products.