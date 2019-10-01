Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Reaches $33.55 After 7.00% Down Move; HMN Financial (HMNF)’s Sentiment Is 0.63

The stock of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.55. About 525,133 shares traded. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $2.96 billion company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $31.20 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GO worth $207.48 million less.

HMN Financial Inc (HMNF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. It’s down -2.70, from 3.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 5 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 8 decreased and sold their equity positions in HMN Financial Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 1.68 million shares, down from 3.31 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding HMN Financial Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 5 New Position: 0.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.96 billion. The firm offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 29, 2018, it had 316 stores, which included 308 independent operated stores, as well as 8 firm operated stores in 5 western states and in Pennsylvania.

Among 6 analysts covering Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:GO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. – Common Stock has $4300 highest and $3000 lowest target. $37.17’s average target is 10.79% above currents $33.55 stock price. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. – Common Stock had 7 analyst reports since July 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Deutsche Bank.

Analysts await Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to report earnings on November, 12. GO’s profit will be $15.90 million for 46.60 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -700.00% EPS growth.

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 1.4% of its portfolio in HMN Financial, Inc. for 256,890 shares. Grace & White Inc Ny owns 176,006 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 0.74% invested in the company for 280,222 shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.41% in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 22,802 shares.

The stock increased 1.86% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 8,177 shares traded or 184.91% up from the average. HMN Financial, Inc. (HMNF) has risen 10.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HMNF News: 08/05/2018 – REG-Fondsbørsmeddelelse: lndkaldelse til repræsentantskabsmøde i HMN Naturgas IS/ den 18. maj 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ HMN Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMNF); 19/04/2018 HMN Financial 1Q EPS 29c