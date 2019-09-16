Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) and iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) Comparison side by side

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) and iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) are two firms in the Grocery Stores that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. 37 1.41 N/A 0.17 236.00 iFresh Inc. 1 0.30 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. and iFresh Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. and iFresh Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% iFresh Inc. 0.00% -808.6% -24.5%

Liquidity

1.3 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Its rival iFresh Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.2 respectively. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than iFresh Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. and iFresh Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. 0 3 3 2.50 iFresh Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is $37.17, with potential downside of -3.40%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.4% of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. shares and 1.3% of iFresh Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.9% of iFresh Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. 1.54% 17.64% 0% 0% 0% 36.58% iFresh Inc. -3.09% 49.21% 78.03% 63.48% -27.69% 115.77%

For the past year Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than iFresh Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. beats iFresh Inc.

iFresh Inc. operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. The companyÂ’s chains provide vegetables, seafood, fruits, meat, snacks, seasonings, and other products. It also distributes rice and rice products, and seasonings and spices, as well as assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, and frozen seafood under the Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, Shuangdeng/Double Lantern, SeaStar, Huang Duan Xiang 1987, and I FRESH brands. In addition, the company offers its products through online shopping and delivery service for customers in suburban areas. It operates approximately eight retail supermarkets in New York, Massachusetts, and Florida. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.