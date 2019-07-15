Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. – Common Stock (GO) Covered By Goldman Sachs with $32.0000 Target; Elm Ridge Management Raised Lear (LEA) Stake By $710,370

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased Lear Corp (LEA) stake by 36.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elm Ridge Management Llc acquired 5,262 shares as Lear Corp (LEA)’s stock declined 11.24%. The Elm Ridge Management Llc holds 19,666 shares with $2.67 million value, up from 14,404 last quarter. Lear Corp now has $8.49B valuation. The stock increased 3.80% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.42. About 591,521 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook

In a an analyst report revealed to investors on Monday, 15 July, analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:GO). The firm set a Neutral rating with $32.0000, giving -5.35% to target.

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp stake by 94,852 shares to 463,255 valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) stake by 73,370 shares and now owns 227,274 shares. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) was reduced too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity. 18,985 shares were sold by Larkin Terrence B, worth $2.95M on Wednesday, February 13.

Among 6 analysts covering Lear (NYSE:LEA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Lear had 15 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) rating on Monday, April 29. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $18500 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Longbow. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Deutsche Bank. Longbow maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Glob holds 0.23% or 7,649 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 167,640 shares. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership owns 5,253 shares. Martingale Asset LP reported 0.06% stake. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia reported 18,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Management invested in 1,055 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 39,251 shares. Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 20,373 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ww Asset holds 0.02% or 2,946 shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital Investors Limited invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Riverpark Capital Management Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 896 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 521 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Denali Advsrs Lc holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 50,400 shares. The New York-based Basswood Mgmt has invested 1.08% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.57 billion. The firm offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. It has a 164.13 P/E ratio. As of December 29, 2018, it had 316 stores, which included 308 independent operated stores, as well as 8 firm operated stores in 5 western states and in Pennsylvania.