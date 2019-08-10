Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 141.10 N/A -2.40 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 70.53 N/A -0.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Gritstone Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s upside potential is 84.82% at a $18.5 average target price. On the other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s potential upside is 98.41% and its average target price is $2.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. looks more robust than Gritstone Oncology Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.27%. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 36.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.