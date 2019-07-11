Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 171.26 N/A -2.25 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a 52.26% upside potential and a consensus price target of $18.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.9% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has 2.08% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. -1.87% -19.94% -8.15% -53.22% 0% -28.54% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -1.47% -1.47% -20.05% -59.17% -24.09% 2.77%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -28.54% weaker performance while Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has 2.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.