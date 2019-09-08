Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 100.01 N/A -2.40 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 714 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.3 while its Quick Ratio is 30.3. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s upside potential is 89.36% at a $18.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares and 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.