Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|11
|100.01
|N/A
|-2.40
|0.00
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|714
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|-312.1%
|-48.4%
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.3 while its Quick Ratio is 30.3. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gritstone Oncology Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s upside potential is 89.36% at a $18.5 consensus price target.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares and 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|7.03%
|-6.75%
|-1.69%
|-17.52%
|0%
|-32.04%
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.72%
|-14.65%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.64%
For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Gritstone Oncology Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats Gritstone Oncology Inc.
Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
