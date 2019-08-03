Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 134.05 N/A -2.40 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 116.99 N/A -3.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Liquidity

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a 94.53% upside potential and a consensus price target of $18.5. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 average price target and a 95.15% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Gritstone Oncology Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares and 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 8.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.