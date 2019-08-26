Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 91.76 N/A -2.40 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Gritstone Oncology Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Gritstone Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Gritstone Oncology Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a 95.77% upside potential and a consensus target price of $18.5. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.5 average target price and a 2,961.22% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. seems more appealing than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gritstone Oncology Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65% and 11.8% respectively. 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has 2.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.