Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

We will be contrasting the differences between Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|10
|0.00
|17.37M
|-2.40
|0.00
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|27.92M
|-2.52
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|179,627,714.58%
|-312.1%
|-48.4%
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|1,547,671,840.35%
|-563.6%
|-102.2%
Liquidity
Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Selecta Biosciences Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares and 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares. 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|7.03%
|-6.75%
|-1.69%
|-17.52%
|0%
|-32.04%
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|8.43%
|2.27%
|-17.81%
|3.45%
|-85.15%
|-32.33%
For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Summary
Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
