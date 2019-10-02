Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

We will be contrasting the differences between Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 10 0.00 17.37M -2.40 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 27.92M -2.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 179,627,714.58% -312.1% -48.4% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 1,547,671,840.35% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Selecta Biosciences Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares and 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares. 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.