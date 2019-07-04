Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

As Biotechnology companies, Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|13
|159.28
|N/A
|-2.25
|0.00
|Savara Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.91
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Savara Inc.
|0.00%
|-57.2%
|-41.5%
Liquidity
Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.4 and a Quick Ratio of 10.4. Competitively, Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.6 and has 15.6 Quick Ratio. Savara Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gritstone Oncology Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Savara Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Savara Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a 63.72% upside potential and an average price target of $18.5.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Savara Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.9% and 49.5%. Insiders held 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Savara Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|-1.87%
|-19.94%
|-8.15%
|-53.22%
|0%
|-28.54%
|Savara Inc.
|2.91%
|24.42%
|57.96%
|3.95%
|19.56%
|49.41%
For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -28.54% weaker performance while Savara Inc. has 49.41% stronger performance.
Summary
Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats Savara Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
