Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

As Biotechnology companies, Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 13 159.28 N/A -2.25 0.00 Savara Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Savara Inc. 0.00% -57.2% -41.5%

Liquidity

Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.4 and a Quick Ratio of 10.4. Competitively, Savara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.6 and has 15.6 Quick Ratio. Savara Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Savara Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a 63.72% upside potential and an average price target of $18.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Savara Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.9% and 49.5%. Insiders held 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Savara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. -1.87% -19.94% -8.15% -53.22% 0% -28.54% Savara Inc. 2.91% 24.42% 57.96% 3.95% 19.56% 49.41%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -28.54% weaker performance while Savara Inc. has 49.41% stronger performance.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats Savara Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.