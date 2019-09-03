Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 96.13 N/A -2.40 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 11.70 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, Pfenex Inc. has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s consensus target price is $18.5, while its potential upside is 86.87%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares and 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.