Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

As Biotechnology companies, Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 94.24 N/A -2.40 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.69 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Liquidity

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Orgenesis Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Gritstone Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares and 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. shares. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.27%. Competitively, 26.45% are Orgenesis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has weaker performance than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Orgenesis Inc. beats Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.