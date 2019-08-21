Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

This is a contrast between Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 104.58 N/A -2.40 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Gritstone Oncology Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. Its rival OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s upside potential is 71.77% at a $18.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gritstone Oncology Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65% and 17.3%. About 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. was less bearish than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.