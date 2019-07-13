Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 156.75 N/A -2.25 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Its competitor Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Gritstone Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s average target price is $18.5, while its potential upside is 66.37%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.9% and 2.5% respectively. 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. -1.87% -19.94% -8.15% -53.22% 0% -28.54% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. was more bearish than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.