Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)

We will be comparing the differences between Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 159.71 N/A -2.25 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 19.96 N/A -1.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gritstone Oncology Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gritstone Oncology Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1%

Liquidity

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NewLink Genetics Corporation are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. NewLink Genetics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Gritstone Oncology Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

$18.5 is Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 63.28%. On the other hand, NewLink Genetics Corporation’s potential upside is 178.75% and its average price target is $4. The information presented earlier suggests that NewLink Genetics Corporation looks more robust than Gritstone Oncology Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.9% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33% of NewLink Genetics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. -1.87% -19.94% -8.15% -53.22% 0% -28.54% NewLink Genetics Corporation -2.99% -2.41% 10.2% -22.12% -69.83% 6.58%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while NewLink Genetics Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats NewLink Genetics Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.