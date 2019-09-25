Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

We will be comparing the differences between Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 88.66 N/A -2.40 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 18.6 and 18.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.25, which is potential 46.43% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.27%. Comparatively, 23.6% are Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.