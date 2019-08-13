Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

This is a contrast between Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|12
|134.47
|N/A
|-2.40
|0.00
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.99
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|-312.1%
|-48.4%
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-83.8%
|-74%
Liquidity
Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.4 Current Ratio and a 9.4 Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|4
|2.80
Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s upside potential is 93.92% at a $18.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $16.5, which is potential 1,252.46% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Gritstone Oncology Inc., based on analyst opinion.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|7.03%
|-6.75%
|-1.69%
|-17.52%
|0%
|-32.04%
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|13.12%
|-74.36%
|-73.49%
|-65.41%
|-84.72%
|-61.67%
For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has stronger performance than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.