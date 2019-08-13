Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

This is a contrast between Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 134.47 N/A -2.40 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Liquidity

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.4 Current Ratio and a 9.4 Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s upside potential is 93.92% at a $18.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $16.5, which is potential 1,252.46% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Gritstone Oncology Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has stronger performance than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.