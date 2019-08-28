Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)

Since Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 92.25 N/A -2.40 0.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 13.72 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a consensus target price of $18.5, and a 94.74% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares and 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares. Insiders held roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance while Kitov Pharma Ltd has 29.98% stronger performance.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.